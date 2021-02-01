Head to Head Review: Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) & Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Emerald Bioscience alerts:

Emerald Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald Bioscience and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A $1.05 million N/A N/A Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 3.53 -$23.27 million ($0.53) -2.85

Emerald Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald Bioscience and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emerald Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Bioscience and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A -347.62% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -8.19% -7.63%

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals beats Emerald Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald Bioscience

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.