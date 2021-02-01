Head to Head Contrast: Meridian (MRBK) vs. Its Competitors

Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) is one of 166 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Meridian to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meridian Competitors 1455 6782 6030 310 2.36

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million $10.48 million 11.72 Meridian Competitors $7.53 billion $1.53 billion 11.03

Meridian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42% Meridian Competitors 15.68% 8.45% 0.94%

Summary

Meridian beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

