HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,550 shares of company stock worth $29,877,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

