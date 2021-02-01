HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth $51,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

