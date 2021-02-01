HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$199.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.54.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

