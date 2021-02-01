HC Wainwright Cuts TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target to $4.00

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

