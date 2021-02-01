HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

