Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.