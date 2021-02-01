HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

HONE opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

