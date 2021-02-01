Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 9,963 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.75 on Monday, hitting $231.36. 152,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $246.79.

