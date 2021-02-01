Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,452,405. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

