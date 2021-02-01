Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $226.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock worth $29,498,372. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.