Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other DMC Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,530 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of -146.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

