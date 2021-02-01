Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 8,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

