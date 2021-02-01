Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of BBBY traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. 284,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,391,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

