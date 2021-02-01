Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.49. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

