Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Repligen comprises approximately 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $55,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,632. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

