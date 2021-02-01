Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,247. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $353.46. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

