Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $17.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

