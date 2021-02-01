GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $27.43 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and $16.50 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,954,108 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

