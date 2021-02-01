GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

