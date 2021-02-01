GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.84 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

