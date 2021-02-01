GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

