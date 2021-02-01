GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

