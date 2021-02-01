GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,633 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.62 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

