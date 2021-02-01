GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

