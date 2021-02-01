GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $229.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $211.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

