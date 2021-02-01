GWM Advisors LLC Buys 42,834 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

