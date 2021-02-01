Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,280.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $47,280.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00393043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,359,762 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.