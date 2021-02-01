Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 388. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
