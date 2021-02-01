Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 388. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

