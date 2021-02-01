Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in January

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBOOY stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,610. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

