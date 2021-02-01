Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $193,140.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

