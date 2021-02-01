Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.99 Million

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $254.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.40 million and the lowest is $249.30 million. Green Dot posted sales of $238.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 543,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 48.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.