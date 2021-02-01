Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.15.

Shares of GWO opened at C$29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

