Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 476,101 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

