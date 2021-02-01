Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 339,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

