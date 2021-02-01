GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of GRCLF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

