Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.00 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $425.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. 5,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,763. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Graco by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.