GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Up 17.7%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price was up 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 16,545,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 6,262,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get GoPro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.