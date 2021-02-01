GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $208,649.65 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $208,649.65 and $564.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.