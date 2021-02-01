Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

