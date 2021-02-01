Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 603 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

