Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $57.99 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

