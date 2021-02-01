Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,364,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 69,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

