Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 822 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

