GoByte Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $152,346.68 and $6,083.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009672 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,268,494 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

