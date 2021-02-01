GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 577,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207,151 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $4,883,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

