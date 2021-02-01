GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

