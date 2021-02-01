GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,594,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 44,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.00 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

