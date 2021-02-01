GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

SUB stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

